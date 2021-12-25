KEDCO distances self from furniture company fire incidence

Following the fire incidence that occurred in the midnight of December 19 at Alibert Furniture Shop on Club Road, Bompai, Kano State, the management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has denied been responsible of the inferno. The electricity company in a statement signed by the Head Corporate office, Ibrahim Shawai, said they are not in any way responsible for the fire outbreak. According to KEDCO Health Safety and Environment Unit who carried out an investigation to ascertain the root cause of the incident in order to put the record straight vis-à-vis ongoing speculation that “the fire outbreak was caused due to a spark from a nearby H-pole on Ahmadu Bello Way 11KV Feeder.

