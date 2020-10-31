KEDCO distributes 87,000 prepaid meters to customers

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), yesterday flagged off the free distribution of 87,000 phase-zero prepaid meters under the National Mass Metering Scheme, as directed by the Federal Government. Speaking at the occasion, the Managing Director of the company, Dr. Jamilu Gwamna, said about 87,000 metres would be distributed to the three states of Katsina, Kano and Jigawa under phase zero, assuring that the company would do it’s possible best to ensure Nigerians benefits from the meters. Gwamna, who was represented at the occasion by the company’s Chief Operation Officer, Mr. Vijay Sonawane, said the free distribution of the meters, customers would no longer receive estimated bills.

Like this: Like Loading...