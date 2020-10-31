KEDCO distributes 87,000 prepaid meters to customers

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), yesterday flagged off the free distribution of 87,000 phase-zero prepaid meters under the National Mass Metering Scheme, as directed by the Federal Government. Speaking at the occasion, the Managing Director of the company, Dr. Jamilu Gwamna, said about 87,000 metres would be distributed to the three states of Katsina, Kano and Jigawa under phase zero, assuring that the company would do it’s possible best to ensure Nigerians benefits from the meters. Gwamna, who was represented at the occasion by the company’s Chief Operation Officer, Mr. Vijay Sonawane, said the free distribution of the meters, customers would no longer receive estimated bills.
Related Articles
Zamfara SSG debunks reports on use of Islamic calendar
Secretary to Zamfara State Government (SSG), Bello Bala Maru, has debunked online media reports credited to him that Governor Bello Matawalle has directed the immediate use of Islamic calendar in all schools in the state. A statement by the Press Secretary to the SSG, Malam Idris Salisu, said the attention of the SSG had been […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Incessant flooding threatening food security –AFAN
Farmers in Nigeria, under the auspices of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) said the continued flooding of farm lands across the country was a source of serious concerns to them, due to the threat it poses to food security. The Factional President of AFAN, Farouk Mudi disclosed this in Abuja recently when he […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kano youths protest increase in power tariff, fuel pump pric
Hundreds of youths in Kano State yesterday trooped out into the streets to protest the hike in the pump price of petroleum and the increase in energy tariff by the Federal Government. The protesters were, however, dispersed by riot policemen who were armed to the teeth. The protesting youths, who took to the streets […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)