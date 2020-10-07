Metro & Crime

KEDCO empowers 208 employees, others

The Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) says the company has trained over 208 staff and other supervisors on modern leadership development capacity building to help them effectively handle contemporary leadership challenges in Kano franchise.
According to the Management, the annual training with this year’s theme ” Developing and Leading a Higher Performance Team”, has been successfully conducted with the training of the last batch that held today.
The training is aimed at impacting the right leadership content on staff that will equip them with the proper prerequisite skills to attend to the demanding challenges of leading teams since KEDCO prioritises teamwork for effective productivity.
During the exercise, which also featured the assessment of 196 CSP supervisors and 25 RCROs, written test, oral interview, analysis of historical performance, job realignment and redeployment with the aim of selecting and training the right team of employees to man some of the most critical positions in the organisation were conducted to impact on collections.
In his message during the opening ceremony, Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, KEDCO said the value he places on his staff “is something that cannot be negotiated, hence the annual event to keep them mentally athletic to lead every team within their purview for the overall satisfaction of customers.”

