Keep beefing my success — Laide Bakare

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, has taken a swipe at fellow Yoruba actress, Eniola Badmus over her comment about her new luxury cars. Bakare had taken to social media to flaunt her brand new cars — a Toyota and Lexus. The film star added that she is not showing off but passing a message to ladies that they can still achieve their dreams. “Little by little, here I’m today; just few weeks after my new house opening. I give you all the praise Ya Allah,” she had written. “Please note, this is not a show off, but to further encourage ladies out there that its achievable. You can be successful on your own without depending on anybody in life.”

The ‘Omo Ghetto’ star, who appeared to have made fun of Bakare’s acquisition, wrote: “pele ooo Iya larin- Lordu” — meaning “sorry landlady” in English. Apparently peeved by Eniola’s comment, Bakare responded by describing her as “president of beefers”. The 41-year-old Yoruba film star claimed that Eniola has spoken the mind of other of their colleagues in Nollywood who are not on good terms with her.

“Yes oooo Na me Be that O president Awon Beeffers. Na you speak their Mind,” she wrote in pidgin English. “This is purely God’s Doing and iits the Beginning of unending Allah mercy On Me, shebi una dey Beeef ni? NA SUCCESS UPON SUCCESS BE UNA ANSWER. Me no get Time for Hatters Abeg,” she concluded.

