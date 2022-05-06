Arts & Entertainments

Keep beefing my success — Laide Bakare

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

…says she used to hawk bread to raise her school fees

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, has taken a swipe at fellow Yoruba actress, Eniola Badmus over her comment about her new luxury cars. Bakare had taken to social media to flaunt her brand new cars — a Toyota and Lexus. The film star added that she is not showing off but passing a message to ladies that they can still achieve their dreams. “Little by little, here I’m today; just few weeks after my new house opening. I give you all the praise Ya Allah,” she had written. “Please note, this is not a show off, but to further encourage ladies out there that its achievable. You can be successful on your own without depending on anybody in life.”

The ‘Omo Ghetto’ star, who appeared to have made fun of Bakare’s acquisition, wrote: “pele ooo Iya larin- Lordu” — meaning “sorry landlady” in English. Apparently peeved by Eniola’s comment, Bakare responded by describing her as “president of beefers”. The 41-year-old Yoruba film star claimed that Eniola has spoken the mind of other of their colleagues in Nollywood who are not on good terms with her.

“Yes oooo Na me Be that O president Awon Beeffers. Na you speak their Mind,” she wrote in pidgin English. “This is purely God’s Doing and iits the Beginning of unending Allah mercy On Me, shebi una dey Beeef ni? NA SUCCESS UPON SUCCESS BE UNA ANSWER. Me no get Time for Hatters Abeg,” she concluded.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

COVID-19: Nigeria’s cinema industry loses N6bn – Association

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), on Friday, said it had lost over N6bn in the course of the lockdown due to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic. Mr Patrick Lee, the Chairman of the Association, disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. He said: “We are appealing […]
Arts & Entertainments

How Chukwubuike emerged winner of Stimulus Prize for New Writing

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

After a very rigorous screening, Mr. Chidozie Chukwubuike was announced winner of the maiden edition of Stimulus Prize for New Writing, for his poem’s poem “The Global Stab”. The Stimulus Prize for New Writing is an initiative of the Administrators of the ANA Integrity Forum (AIF), which was created by like minds to bring all […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nollywood actresses are my biggest customers –Abiona

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Skincare therapist, Oyindamola Abiona is the CEO HoneyGlow Beauty World, the beautiful and very hardworking lady is at the moment in euphoria of business success. Oyindamola, in this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, says she is the queen of skincare business in Nigeria. Excerpts: What is your engagement with entertainers, especially the Nollywood actresses? Do they […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica