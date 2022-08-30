Keep calm, something’ll happen in PDP –Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that some politicians are canvassing for votes to win 2023 presidential election in order to finalise the looting of the country.

Wike, who spoke yesterday at the flag-off of internal roads at Rumuesara, Eneka town in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, promised to reveal their identities at the appro- priate time so that Nigerians can use their votes to reject them.

The governor said: “Some other people are busy, putting themselves together on how they will take over leadership in Nigeria to loot the remaining ones this other people have already kept. “I’m privileged to know; and at the appropriate time I’ll tell you who these people are. You need to know what is happening in Nigeria.

Forget about all these people running around saying they want to rescue or save you (Nigeria). Just watch and see what is going to happen next.

“All of us should be calm concerning what is happening in the Peoples Democratc Party (PDP). In fact, nothing has happened yet. But by the grace of God, something will happen.”

Wike noted that while his administration continues to flag-off and inaugurate projects for Rivers people, detractors keep sponsoring negative media campaigns against him, adding: “Look at us concentrating in giving our people good governance. What is good governance?

Good governance is making the people to be happy. Good governance is providing infrastructure for the people. Good governance is not about party. Providing good governance is about leadership.

We are here every day flagging off projects, commissioning project seven though our tenure is coming to an end.” Wike said Eneka fills a strategic place in his educational and political success story, which is why he cannot abandon its people.

The governor recalled that he schooled at the Government Secondary School, Eneka, and had his council chairmanship sponsored by Senator John Azuta-Mbata who hails from the town.

