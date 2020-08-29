News

Keep off from illegal duties, GOC warns soldiers

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Nigerian Army (NA), Maj. Gen. Godwin Umelo, has warned officers and soldiers to stay out of illegal duties. The Assistant Director Army Public Relation (ADPR), Maj. Olaniyi Osoba, who signed the release, said that, “the GOC made the call during his maiden familiarisation visits to units and formations under the 81 Division Command, Lagos.

The GOC warned the troops to stay out of illegal duties or anything that would negate the vision of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai. He said: “To have professional and responsive Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles. The visit would afford him the opportunity to determine the state of readiness of units and formations as well as to physically see how troops are fairing in order to bring improvement within available resources.” He further assured the troops that, “the Army Chief will continue to improve on efforts that will make the troops function optimally.

“The army authority is very much aware of the accommodation challenges being faced by the troops and that very soon they will smile.” The GOC also visited the Seme Border Acting Area Comptroller of Customs, CD Wada and the Comptroller of Immigration, Seme Border Command, B.O. Zipamor.

