Body & Soul

Keep your legs gorgeous with trendy anklets

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

A lot has been said about ladies who wear anklets. The perceptions are sometimes superstitious, a few are just mere speculations while many are just judgemental. One of those bizzare perceptions is that wearing anklet is a symbol of being a loose woman, a call girl or a prostitute.

Some say, anklet is an identity jewelry for girls that are in an organised group, also known as cult. We have also heard things like ‘only gay women wear anklets’. There may be truth in some of these misconceptions but it is far from being everybody’s truth.

No matter the impression you get when you see a girl or a woman wearing anklet, always remind yourself that first of all it’s just a fashion jewelry like any other jewelry.

Anklet is a jewelry that beautifies the feet.

Just like earrings enhances beauty, anklets draw attention to the feet. Anklet is part of many tribes and cultural heritage around the world, like India, Indonesia, and some parts of northern Nigeria.

The world, being a global village, these ways of life and fashion are often picked up by those who love to be adventurous with their personal style. An influential lawyer, Barrister Nkechi Chukwueke, once said she has a special love for anklets and has worn it for over 25 years.

In her opinion, anklet is part of Northern culture and growing up among them made her love the feet jewelry. With these few points, we hope you see anklet with a different point of view.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

