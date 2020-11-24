Sports

Keeper gets married, stars in semi-final win same day

Your wedding is one of the most important days you will ever experience. But what would you do if your football team reached a semi-final on the same date?

 

That’s the position Queensland Lions FC goalkeeper Luke Borean found himself in on Saturday, when the happiest day of his life clashed with the Lions’ biggest game of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Rather than disappoint either his new wife Ellen Hepburnorteam- mates, Boreandecidedtogostraighttothegame aftertying theknot, withthenewlywedsarriving atPeninsula Power’sgroundinaFerrari- andtheirfullweddingoutfits.

 

“There were definitely some open mouths – [the team] were genuinely shocked,” Lions coach Darren Sime told ABC news in Australia. Borean’s difficult decision came about when the National Premier Leagues Queensland season was delayed for several months because of the global pandemic.

Our Correspondent
