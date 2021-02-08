Keeping fit can boost healthy brain

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said moderate-tovigorous physical activity in middle age and beyond might help keep the brain healthy.

These are the findings of a new study published online in the journal ‘Neurology’. The brain also requires certain nutrients to stay healthy.

Omega-3 fatty acids, for example, help build and repair brain cells, and antioxidants reduce cellular stress and inflammation, which are linked to brain ageing and neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Study author Priya Palta, an epidemiologist at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City, said, “Our study suggests that getting at least an hour and 15 minutes of moderate- to-vigorous-intensity physical activity a week or more during midlife may be important throughout your lifetime for promoting brain health and preserving the actual structure of the brain.

“In particular, engaging in more than 2.5 hours of physical activity per week in middle age was associated with fewer signs of brain disease,” she said. Palta’s team collected data on more than 1,600 people (average age: 53) who had five physical exams over 25 years and rated their weekly activity levels.

Participants also had brain scans at the end of the study to measure their gray and white brain matter and areas of injury or disease in the brain.

While the researchers only found a correlation, those participants who didn’t do moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity in midlife had 47 per cent greater odds, on average, of developing small areas of brain damage compared to people who engaged in high levels of moderate-tovigorous intensity physical activity.

Higher activity levels were also associated with more intact white matter.

White matter is tissue composed of nerve fibers that link different areas of the brain.

