Keeping flames of their ancestors burning

It is an ancient celebration dating back 500 years, according to the organisers. OKEY MADUFORO in Awka, reports on this year’s Ogugu Aro ceremony in Umuleri, Anambra State

A Volkswagen Jetta car was parked by its owner close to the Ummanoma ancient shrine in Nneyi Umuleri, where the Ogugu Aro festival was being celebrated with the ignition key left at the driver’s door.

It was exposed enough for any thief to successfully take the vehicle away. Even when this reporter took the plate number of the car to the Master of Ceremony and an announcement was made , the owner never cared to check on his car. It was after five hours when the ceremony was about ending that a man dressed in a long white gown with a native Igbo cap with a feather to match came and took his car away. It was indeed shocking that he could take such a risk in a heavily populated environment where the Ugugu Aro festival is being celebrated.

This indeed reveals the awe and reverence the Ummanoma deity is given and according to a villager, “you cannot steal anything here and if you do, you will have the deity to contend with.” It is inside the spiritual shrine of the deity that the rituals and processes of Ogugu Aro is performed before the outdoor celebration is commenced.

Chief Pete Edochie, the Ogalagidi of Omabala Kingdom and Nigeria’s Nollywood celebrity sat gracefully on his seat while the Ogugu Aro festival was to commence and he indeed appeared relaxed at the occasion celebrated by Umuleri people, where his mother comes from though Edochie is from the neighboring Nteje Community.

According to him, “this festival is over 500 years old and it is performed every year to mark the end of the year and the beginning of a new year.” Edochie, who appeared to have reechoed the words of late Prof Chinua Achebe in one of his books, where he said: “The Igbo market days are four but the white man says it is seven.”

“You see Ndigbo have 10 months that make one year and not 12 months as the white man claims.” Continuing Edochie said: “During the Ogugu Aro festival, the Chief Priest, after going into spiritual hibernation for days without eating, drinking or having contact with the outside world comes out spiritually strong to make predictions about the future and what is expected to happen in the year to come and last two years, he had predicted a strange illness that would befall the land and he also predicted that it would claim lives.

“Today, we have COVID 19 pandemic and that is what we are facing today. The predictions could also be a year of bountiful harvest from our farmlands and it could be a prediction of an impending doom about to fall on the land.

“This is an age-long tradition that is not anti-Christianity because for you to enter the shrine, you must be clean and devoid of blemish.” The Chief Priest, Ajeh Uchechukwu Nwabunwanne, while breaking the traditional kolanut , revealed that the year 2021 would produce bountiful agricultural harvest, adding that more solutions would be found for mysterious illness across the land .

He further warned that families and villages should endeavour to eschew bickerings over land as according to him, it may spell doom for the people. Also speaking, a former Senator representing Anambra North District, Chief Emmanuel Anosike explained that, “this is not a joke. This is the tradition of our people and the position of a Chief Priest is the sole decision of the deity and it has nothing to do with age.

As you can see, the current Chief Priest is a young man and even the traditional ruler of Umuleri cannot break the kolanut during the festival of Ogugu Aro because it is his right to do so. “This tradition is over 500 years old and because the deity stands for justice and equity, people would always reverence it.” Mr Jude Nwoye, whose home is opposite the ancient shrine, recalled that three persons who went on hibernation inside the shrine died following their uncleanliness before the deity.

“This place signifies purity and cleanliness and this is not comic thing or an amusement park but serious spiritual activity and people visit the deity to also obtain justice when they cannot get one among their kith and kin and it works.

“You must be sure that you are innocent of the allegations leveled against you and when you seek for justice, you must make a promise of what you can afford to thank the deity for vindicating you and not what you cannot do because it also has grave deadly implications that you would not find funny,” he said.

The occasion also was an opportunity for the Odimma Umuleri, a foundation set up by some elite of the community to announce a scholarship scheme and vocational training scheme for the youths in the area.

According to the coordinator of the foundation and former President General of Umuleri People’s Assembly, Chief Godwin Obidike: “We have set up a foundation for our youths, who would be trained in school and other vocational studies, so that crime rate would be reduced in our town and most Umuleri elite are keying into it and we are targeting about 150 youths this year alone.”

For Edochie, it was yet another platform to encourage the sustainable and missionary of Igbo traditional beliefs, culture and religious practices, which according to him, was made manifest in the Ogugu Aro festival.

It would be recalled that the Ogugu Aro festival in Umuleri mythology was traced from when the descendants of Eri, the fifth son of God, the seventh son of Jacob migrated from Israel and settled in a place known today as Umuleri. The mythology also has it that Umuleri is one of the most ancient communities in Igboland and this is one of the reasons they are addressed as the cradle of Igbo race.

It is also canvassed that the Jewish traditional mode of worship is still widely in practice in Umuleri community which includes gathering stones to form altar, animal blood sacrifice on the altar of stones ,burnt sacrifices and cleansing with pure animal.

The Ogugu Aro festival occupies prime position in the life of the average Igbo man from the area, due to various factors, which includes the Divine nature that comes out of the festival. This Divine nature depicts what would take place in a given year- Oracular utterances of the priest on what to expect during the harvest seasons and to this, the Igbo hold dear and sacred.

