‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ to end next year after 20th season

Kim Kardashian West has announced her family’s long-running reality TV show will end after a final season next year.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered in 2007 and made worldwide stars out of the family, reports the Press Association.

It will come to an end after its 20th season in early 2021, Kardashian West said on Instagram.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” she said.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears and the many relationships and children.

“We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

