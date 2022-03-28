News

Keerthan Shetty Shares His Journey to Becoming a Leader in the Cryptocurrency Industry

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

 

The cryptocurrency industry is incredibly powerful. The advancements that have been made in the world of digital currencies have changed how we invest and spend our money. The opportunities that cryptocurrency provides have also had a powerfully personal effect on the lives of some of its greatest innovators. Keerthan Shetty is one of these innovators, and he saw his life change when he invested in the power of crypto and went from flipping burgers to becoming the leader of India’s largest crypto exchange.

Growth is something that Keerthan Shetty is intimately familiar with, both in his personal life and in the crypto industry. With a job history that began in a McDonald’s in Bangalore and evolved to reach his current position of responsibility and power in business development, Keerthan’s success story is one of immense growth. He left his studies in product design to pursue a career with SPAN Global Services. From there, his enterprising aspirations grew, and he took on crucial business development roles in influential crypto companies across India. That journey brought him to Buyhatke.com, the parent company of Bitbns.com, known as India’s largest crypto exchange. It was his crucial work with Bitbns.com that earned him the reputation he currently holds as being one of India’s most influential cryptocurrency experts.

Through his work and the advancements it has facilitated, Keerthan Shetty has proven his faith in the future of the metaverse and the place blockchain has within it. Viewing the metaverse and its expansion as much more than creating virtual spaces, Keerthan believes that how we relate to and manage our money will continue to evolve as the future of the metaverse leads to blockchain-enabled decentralized applications. According to Keerthan Shetty, this future will open the doors to a new economy of user-owned crypto assets, and he looks forward to being at the forefront of it.

Some professional journeys span only a small distance, but some like Keerthan Shetty’s span across a vast space filled with innovation and growth.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

TETFund supports four agencies on medicine production

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has disclosed plans to provide research support funds for four public agencies led by the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) for local production of medicines. Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof Suleiman Bogoro, who disclosed this during a virtual meeting on Institutionalisation of R&D in Nigeria’s Pharmaceutical […]
News

Gaza conflict: Israel targets Hamas leader with air strike

Posted on Author Reporter

The Israeli military says it has bombed the home of the political leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in a wave of air strikes on the Gaza Strip. It released video of an exploding bomb which it said had hit the home of Yehiya Sinwar, the group’s overall leader in the territory. Israeli air […]
News

PGF DG to Buni: Get clearance from Caucus to register Femi Fani-Kayode

Posted on Author Reporter

  Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Lukman has warned the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to register the former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode without clearance from the Caucus of the party. He described the likes of Fani-Kayode as a “bad […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica