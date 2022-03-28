Keerthan Shetty Shares His Journey to Becoming a Leader in the Cryptocurrency Industry

The cryptocurrency industry is incredibly powerful. The advancements that have been made in the world of digital currencies have changed how we invest and spend our money. The opportunities that cryptocurrency provides have also had a powerfully personal effect on the lives of some of its greatest innovators. Keerthan Shetty is one of these innovators, and he saw his life change when he invested in the power of crypto and went from flipping burgers to becoming the leader of India’s largest crypto exchange.

Growth is something that Keerthan Shetty is intimately familiar with, both in his personal life and in the crypto industry. With a job history that began in a McDonald’s in Bangalore and evolved to reach his current position of responsibility and power in business development, Keerthan’s success story is one of immense growth. He left his studies in product design to pursue a career with SPAN Global Services. From there, his enterprising aspirations grew, and he took on crucial business development roles in influential crypto companies across India. That journey brought him to Buyhatke.com, the parent company of Bitbns.com, known as India’s largest crypto exchange. It was his crucial work with Bitbns.com that earned him the reputation he currently holds as being one of India’s most influential cryptocurrency experts.

Through his work and the advancements it has facilitated, Keerthan Shetty has proven his faith in the future of the metaverse and the place blockchain has within it. Viewing the metaverse and its expansion as much more than creating virtual spaces, Keerthan believes that how we relate to and manage our money will continue to evolve as the future of the metaverse leads to blockchain-enabled decentralized applications. According to Keerthan Shetty, this future will open the doors to a new economy of user-owned crypto assets, and he looks forward to being at the forefront of it.

Some professional journeys span only a small distance, but some like Keerthan Shetty’s span across a vast space filled with innovation and growth.

