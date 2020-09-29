Kegites are no cultists, says Daramola

The insinuation in town is that every member of Kegite Club on our campuses, hotels and clubs belongs to one secret cult or the other. But Managing Director of the Hotel Du Shelter, Ojokoro Lagos, Mrs Bose Daramola has debunked the notion, adding that her organisation will be organising a special programme every Thursday but the one coming up on Oct 1st by 4pm will be superb.

Speaking with The Nation, she said the palmwine drinkers’ club is an entertaining and educative club, meant to make people happy.

According to Daramola, she said the programme is aimed at creating better awareness against social vices in the society, keep the public away from drugs and rape.

“Drug addiction and rape is fast becoming a major problem in our society. Our society and state both need to take solid steps to prevent these vices”

Many youths had cut short their dreams by getting involved in such vices. Some of the vices could lead to serious health disorder, including cancer while others unleash negative effects such as acute panic reaction, anxiety attacks, fear and loss of self control”

“no excuse can justify one’s indulgence in those vices. No matter the peer pressure, emotional challenge or psychology issues one may be facing, Kegite club international admonished you to say no to drugs, rape and other vices”

