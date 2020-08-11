Kehinde Ayoola: Oyo House confirms Oyeleke as Commissioner-nominee

Following the demise of Hon. Kehinde Ayoola, former Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, and the vacuum it has created, the Oyo State House of Assembly Tuesday confirmed Lateef Idowu Oyeleke, a lawyer, as Commissioner designate.

Governor Seyi Makinde had last week forwarded the name of Oyeleke to the state House and he was screened during its last plenary.

Some of the lawmakers in their various remarks applauded Oyeleke’s curriculum vitae, describing him as ably qualified and competent. They therefore moved that he take a bow and go.

The Commissioner- nominee while reacting to a question from Hon Olawunmi Oladeji, representing Ogbomoso North on what could be done to correct the idea of erecting kiosks along roads, covets, and outside school fences across the state, explained that if confirmed as a Commissioner, he would set up a taskforce with the approval of the governor to thoroughly access the situation on where they get approval for such erections before further actions will be taken.

Meanwhile, in his brief remarks, the Speaker, Rt Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin said that Barrister Oyeleke has served the state and the ruling party in the state meritoriously in different capacities, adding that the House had no doubt in his ability to deliver on his new responsibility and therefore, directed the commissioner nominee to take a bow and go.

