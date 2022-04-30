Travel & Tourism

Kehinde: We see tourism as a panacea to national development

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Having this type of summit is a very good one. This is the fifth edition and commendation must go to IPTN for this. The truth is that you can’t promote tourism without transportation. For them to have brought the two thematic areas together is a wonderful thing. When you talk about development, the only thing that can change the narrative economically and otherwise is tourism. There is no way you talk of tourism that you can’t talk about culture, they are interwoven. So bringing these two together is to tell the government that tourism can change a whole lot of things.

It can create jobs and even this issue of security. In terms of turnout, this is not an event that you will expect every Tom, Dick and Harry. It is for professionals and the people that we see around are professionals. They came from different parts of the country, look at the number of foreign embassies that are here. For the past three years now we have been supporting this organisation and we will continue to do more because we see tourism as a panacea to national development. Not only national development but to continental development and it is time that Africa leaders come together and put their resources together to promote tourism because oil may finish one day but tourism will be there forever. The only thing that can hold this continent together is culture.

There is need for us as Africans to come together and that is why we are saying that every individual should embrace culture, they should embrace tourism, and it is the only panacea that can take this continent to the next level. We still have a long way to go in AfCFTA implementation because the first thing is to let people know what it is all about and that is what we are doing now. It is a gradual process and it is time that Nigeria key into AfCFTA because when you have AfCFTA it is one of the things that can change the narrative too.

AfCFTA is good, AfCFTA is for Africa, AfCFTA is selling Africa to the outside world, AfCFTA is improving on our trade, on our economy and if everybody keys in, especially entrepreneurs they will enjoy it better. * Quadri-adun S. Kehinde, is Head, Culture and Tourism, Africa Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC) Nigeria

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

