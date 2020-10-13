Keita, tests positive for COVID-19

Liverpool could be without Naby Keita for the Merseyside derby against Everton on Saturday after it was reported he had tested positive for COVID- 19.

The reports came from Guinean journalist Amadou Makadji, who says that Keita has now returned a positive test for the virus.

Four other Guinea players are also said to have tested positive following Sunday’s match with Cape Verde. If proven correct, Keita will be forced to undergo a two-week period of isolation.

As a result, the midfielder will miss the Saturday lunchtime date with Carlo Ancelotti’s table-topping Toffees. Keita will join Thiago Alcantara, Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri to have contracted the virus in recent weeks.

The most recent of these, Swiss star Shaqiri, was recently given the all-clear after a second test. News of Keita’s loss will further hamper Klopp’s plans for the derby game.

The Reds are already without goalkeeper Alisson Becker for the game; the Brazilian is sidelined with a shoulder injury. Klopp also admitted before the latest round of internationals that he feared his plans would be further complicated by COVID- 19.

Like this: Like Loading...