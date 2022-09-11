Body & Soul

Keke Ogungbe, ID Cabasa, Asha unveil game flow for Naija Star Search

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

They are as music executives, producers and talent managers, but they have never been seen as talent mentors. As Naija Star Search kicks off, Kenny Ogungbe, ID Cabasa and Asha Gangali will square up against themselves in the group stage of the music reality show as coaches.

Each coach will have contestants assigned to them, with some game twists unknown.

Thus, aside from the electrifying performances by the contestants, the show is full of drama, intense competition and passion as the twists of the game cause mixed emotions. In a game flow unveiled by the organisers, the show will be a blend of music performances and a glimpse of their lives off the stage.

 

In a post seen on Naija Star Search social media handles @naijastarsearch, the game flow consists of the Group Stage Competition with 3 teams led by the 3 Judges; Pair Battle with 12 contestants performing in twos; eight Solo Per- formances; and the Final 3 who will slug it out for the grand prize of N10,000,000 and more. In the Group Stage, three teams are formed with five evictions in three episodes.

After the weekly performance, the team with the lowest score will go on probation, by audience votes. Then members of the team on probation will nominate their team members for eviction. The Pair Battle, the next phase, will have the remaining twelve contestants divided into six teams of two each.

The judges will decide which four contestants get evicted. Likewise, in the solo performances, which will have five evictions, the judges will decide who goes home. Four contestants will compete in the final episode consisting of three finalists plus one contestant saved by audience votes. The audience will vote using USSD.

Naija Star Search airs every Sunday at 8 pm on ST Nollywood Plus, ST Nollywood and ST Yoruba channels on StarTimes. Naija Star Search is a reality show aimed at discovering the next generation of Afrobeats superstars.

The judges say, unlike other music reality shows, the Naija Star Search show is unique because the focus is solely on Afrobeats, an umbrella term for all kinds of songs originating in Nigeria. In a media chat, Mr Ogungbe said that he and his fellow judges would look out for authenticity, potential, originality and street credibility among the talents, adding that the top seven finalists from the show would be groomed by the Kennis Music label and given a platform to turn their raw talents into superstars.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Child Molestation: celebritiestake sides over Baba Ijesha’s likely release

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The fight is getting tougher among celebrities who are divided on the child molestation case against popular comedian, Baba Ijesha.   Nollywood actress and Instagram comic sensation, Iyabo Ojo has released several videos that shows she is not sitting on the fence about the issue. She called out Yomi Fabiyi who seems to have a […]
Body & Soul

Actor Williams Uchemba shares intimate secret

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba has revealed how his wife, Brunella Oscar, put her medical profession on hold to help build his goals. The movie star made this known via his Instagram page, while appreciating her and other good wives out there.   “I want to appreciate my wife and all the wives out there. Being […]
Body & Soul

2Baba, Zlatan feature on Sound Sultan’s posthumous EP ‘Reality Chq’

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye with Edwin Usoboh

The first posthumous extended play (EP) of Sound Sultan, the late Nigerian rapper, has been released. The five-track body of work was shared on streaming platforms on Friday. In the project, the musician enlists the help of 2Baba for ‘Sirens’, Zlatan for ‘Levels’, and Bella Shmurda for ‘Reality Cheque’. Other songs on the extended play […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica