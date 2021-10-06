Business

Kellogg’s US cereal plant workers go on strike

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

About 1,400 Kellogg Co (K.N) cereal plant employees went on a strike on Tuesday, hoping to get the packaged foods maker to negotiate what a labor union called a “fair contract” for the workers.

The Froot Loops cereal maker has been negotiating the payment and benefits terms of a new contract – the existing one expired at midnight on Monday – with union workers for a while now, reports Reuters.

Kellogg has demanded that workers give up quality health care, retirement benefits, and holiday and vacation pay, said Anthony Shelton, president of Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union.

Shelton said Kellogg has threatened to send additional jobs to Mexico if workers do not accept its proposals.

However, Kellogg, which brings in about a third of its sales from cereals, said its compensation and benefits for U.S. cereal plant employees were among the industry’s best.

“We are disappointed by the union’s decision to strike … our offer includes increases to pay and benefits for our employees,” Kellogg spokesperson Kris Bahner said.

The company also said it was implementing contingency plans to deal with supply disruptions, including internal and third-party resources.

The workers went on strikes at plants in Battle Creek, Michigan, Omaha, Nebraska, Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Memphis, Tennessee.

The union used what looked like an angry version of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes mascot, Tony the Tiger, in posters asking people to join the picket. Pictures on social media showed several workers holding banners outside the facilities.

“The company has a pretty good idea on how long they are willing to hold out and we are going to stand fast as long as we have to,” said Daniel Osborn, president of the local union in Omaha, noting the strike had gone on for 18 hours already.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Cussons Baby of the year Season 7 wins N2m reward

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

It was yet another successful finale of the most recognised baby competition in the country, the Cussons Baby Moments Competition, organised by PZ Cussons. Marking its 7th season, Baby Naomi Essienawan Effan-Okon was crowned the Cussons Baby of the year at the very befitting grand finale, which was held in Lagos recently.   Baby Naomi […]
Business

God will finish the work

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

Every Christian is an ongoing project in the hand of God and the work of God is not finished in the life of a believer until the person leaves this planet earth either by death or by rapture.   As long as we are still living in this world, God will continue to refine us, […]
Business

NNPC: N158bn petroleum products sold in October 2020

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…accounts for 92% increase in sales …as corporation increases power plants gas supply by 8.60% The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said its downstream subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), recorded a total of ₦158.04 billion from the sales of white products in the month of October 2020. A statement released by NNPC’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica