Arts & Entertainments

Kelly Hansome threatens family who allegedly killed his brother

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Nigerian singer, Kelly Hansome, has threatened vengeance on the family of the lady who he suspects killed his brother. The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday morning.

A visibly heartbroken Hansome revealed that it was a woman who was behind his brother, Bruno’s death. ‘He said: “Now that I know the truth about my brother, Bruno’s death, they must all die including their barbers, hairdressers, barbers, children, driver, family.

“When we get to heaven we shall settle it out but for now their own don finish so just go ahead and murder yourself so the rest will suffer. “Meanwhile help me use the comment section to reign desired curses on her. We shall see who is more wicked, you or God.

If you’re a pastor, prophet, or bishop you better chase them away when they come to confess.” He went on to share another video where he bitterly talked about the demise of his brother. He has since taken down all the posts from his Instagram page.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

JUST IN: Laycon wins BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ 2020

Posted on Author Reporter

Edwin Usoboh Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe on Sunday emerged winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ reality show. Laycon beat fellow housemasters Nengi, Neo, Vee and Dorathy to win the coveted grand prize worth N85 million. After 71 days of excitement, intrigues, suspense and nail biting drama, Africa’s most watched reality show came to a rousing […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘Coming to America’ sequel to premiere in December

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Eddie Murphy’s highly anticipated ‘Coming To America’ sequel has now been slated for a non-theatre December 18 release. According to an exclusive report by Variety, the former Paramount Pictures movie will begin streaming on Amazon Prime following Amazon Studios’ latest $125 million acquisition. The deal between Paramount and Amazon comes in the wake of the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Joke Silva: I was emotionally traumatised as an adopted child

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, has spoken about how she received the news after she accidentally found out that she was adopted. The Nollywood veteran made this known during a chat with broadcaster, Funmi Iyanda, at her show ‘Public Eye.’ She said: “It something like where one is just getting to share it in the public. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica