Kelvin Chukwu emerges Labour Party candidate for Enugu East election

Mr. Kelvin Chukwu, the youngest brother of the assassinated Labour Party candidate in the Enugu East senatorial election, has been nominated as the successor to his brother. The Enugu East senatorial election will now hold on March 11 alongside the gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections, as a result of the murder of Oyibo Chukwu, a former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) chairman in Enugu State, on February 22, three days to the presidential and National Assembly election. The younger Chukwu was elected the Labour Party standard bearer a few minutes ago by winning a whole 223 out of the 231 votes cast at Top 10 Hotel in Golf Estate, Enugu. His opponents, Dr Chinyeaka Ohaa, a retired permanent secretary; Chief Stanislaus Chinedu Nneji, commandant of the National Peace Corps; and Emmanuel Uchenna Ogbodo, a Special Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, scored no votes in the election conducted by the Labour Party National Vice Chairman.

Firm creates N2.9bn handbag to help ‘save the oceans’

  The world’s most expensive handbag has been created to help raise awareness of ocean pollution. The item costs €6m (N2,910,000,000), with €800,000 (N388,000,000) of the proceeds going towards operations to clean the seas. Made of semi-shiny alligator, the bag is embellished with a diamond pavé accessory and 10 white gold butterflies with sapphires, diamonds […]
Amotekun: ‘We are fully ready for security challenge in South-West’

The take-off of the Ondo State Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, last Tuesday, has put the potency and capability in grassroots security to test. Before the Ondo inauguration of the outfit, Ekiti and Osun states have done the same, though without much fanfare. For the residents of the three states, it’s indeed time […]
Senior poly staff commend Abiodun for N40m intervention fund

The release of N40m intervention fund by Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun to DS Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Itori, for accreditation of some engineering courses in the institution has been described as a gesture that would standardise and promote engineering related courses.   The Special Adviser to the Governor on Technical Education, Prof. Joseph Odemuyiwa […]

