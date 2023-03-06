Kelvin Chukwu emerges Labour Party candidate for Enugu East election

Mr. Kelvin Chukwu, the youngest brother of the assassinated Labour Party candidate in the Enugu East senatorial election, has been nominated as the successor to his brother. The Enugu East senatorial election will now hold on March 11 alongside the gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections, as a result of the murder of Oyibo Chukwu, a former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) chairman in Enugu State, on February 22, three days to the presidential and National Assembly election. The younger Chukwu was elected the Labour Party standard bearer a few minutes ago by winning a whole 223 out of the 231 votes cast at Top 10 Hotel in Golf Estate, Enugu. His opponents, Dr Chinyeaka Ohaa, a retired permanent secretary; Chief Stanislaus Chinedu Nneji, commandant of the National Peace Corps; and Emmanuel Uchenna Ogbodo, a Special Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, scored no votes in the election conducted by the Labour Party National Vice Chairman.

