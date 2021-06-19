Arts & Entertainments

Kemi Adetiba confirms collaboration with Dare Olaitan

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

‘King of Boys’ director, Kemi Adetiba has got more non-KOB news for fans even though they would want nothing more than updates on the anticipated sequel. The filmmaker surprised fans with news of a new project in collaboration with ‘Ojukokoro’ and ‘Knock Out Blessing’ director, Dare Olaitan. “New project on the way with the fabulous Dare Olaitan. More details on it will soon be released,” she wrote in a mailed newsletter received by Saturday Telegraph. The exciting announcement comes weeks after Adetiba announced a new feature, ‘Den of Snakes’, set to debut in December. Alongside Adetiba’s announcement, she hinted that fresh updates on ‘King of Boys 2’ will be released sooner than fans expect. Olaitan, on the other hand, is gearing up to release his latest feature, ‘Dwindle’. The new film co-directed by Kayode Kasum, will premiere in cinemas in July.

