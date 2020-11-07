Arts & Entertainments

Kemi Adetiba confirms filming has wrapped up for ‘King of Boys 2’

The highly anticipated sequel to 2018 blockbuster, ‘ King of Boys’ is getting closer to release, especially with confirmed reports that its principal photography stage is done and dusted. Director, Kemi Adetiba, announced that filming has officially ended on November 2, after about three months on set. Adetiba hinted on the commencement of production on September 3, with an Instagram post where she expressed gratitude to the cast of the project.

While Adetiba is yet to confirm if the sequel will be a feature film or a series, she recently revealed that it will be exclusive to Netflix. The upcoming film will star Sola Sobowale, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Bimbo Manuel, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Toni Tones, Efa Iwara, Deyemi Okanlawon among other yet to be unveiled cast. ‘King of Boys’, the prequel was a box office champion. It grossed more than N230 million.

