Arts & Entertainments

Kemi Adetiba confirms ‘KOB 2’ will be Netflix original

Posted on

Nollywood filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba has confirmed that her forthcoming production, ‘King Of Boys 2’ will be a Netflix original. Adetiba confirmed the detail, which has been a matter of speculation for months now, via an Instagram post. She wrote: “We’re editing KOB 2 and trying to organize all assets in proper order etc, and it hit me…

So that big, flashing, neon-red @netflix “N” is gonna come first… Then my production company’s logo and then a “NETFLIX presents…” right after. “MY film is gonna be a Netflix Original!! I don’t know about y’all but ain’t no posing in my book.

I might be EXTREMELY scared, nervous, my anxiety is definitely through the roof, but believe me when I say, that I’m also SUPER STOKED about it.” Filming for the hugely anticipated sequel ended early November after months on the set with actresses Sola Sobowale and Toni Tones reprising their roles from the 2018 top grossing film. The sequel will also star Nse Ikpe- Etim, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Bimbo Manuel, Efa Iwara and Deyemi Okanlawon.

Our Reporters

