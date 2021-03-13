Arts & Entertainments

Kemi Adetiba debuts ‘Obonganwan – The Honest Conversation’ series

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Kemi Adetiba has finally offered fans a first look at her forthcoming show, a series titled ‘Obonganwan’. Tagged ‘The Honest Conversation’ series, the latest teaser suggests the new show will show its guests at their most vulnerable points as they discuss topics.

The new teaser stars popular comedienne and actress Chigurl; singer Niyola; actresses Osas Ighodaro and Tope Olowoniyan as they discuss grieve and the loss of their loved ones. Speaking on the new show, Adetiba wrote on Instagram, Thursday: “This has got to be the most difficult, and the most uncomfortable project I’ve ever embarked on.

The emotions were so raw (many times too raw) that there wasn’t a dry eye on the room. “I’m grateful to these women for agreeing to come together to share these painful and vulnerable moments… In the hope that it helps someone else navigate out their pain towards the light of healing.

Recall the ‘King of Boys’ director teased fans dropped a poster and an official website some months back but revealed very little about the project. ‘Obonganwan will premiere exclusively on the Obonganwan universe website on a yet to be announced date.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Adidas rewards Nigerian for sketching ‘Danfo’ on footwear

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A Nigerian man whose ‘Danfo’ themed sketch for Adidas went viral has finally gotten an opportunity to work with the multinational corporation. The young man with the Twitter handle @Shutabug went viral after he drew a canvas and painted it in a colour combination inspired by the popular Lagos ‘danfo’. “Someone call Adidas and tell […]
Arts & Entertainments

Kiddwaya to Ozo: Winner of BBNaija Season 5 has been predetermined

Posted on Author Reporter

  Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate Kiddwaya on Tuesday said the winner of season 5 has been predetermined. Kiddwaya said this while having a conversation with Ozo about the final. Ozo had expressed concern about his nomination for eviction this Sunday and hoped that he would make it to the final week. Kiddwaya advising him, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Music runs in my blood – ‘Ogbelaka man’

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

If you have ever encountered Eno Louis Enobakhare, whose stage name is Eno Louis, you would be enamoured not just by his craftsmanship as a musician and entertainer or his high business acumen as he has successfully embraced the fine mix of showmanship and business. But also by his handsome personality, passion for music, arts […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica