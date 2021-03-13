Kemi Adetiba debuts ‘Obonganwan – The Honest Conversation’ series

Kemi Adetiba has finally offered fans a first look at her forthcoming show, a series titled ‘Obonganwan’. Tagged ‘The Honest Conversation’ series, the latest teaser suggests the new show will show its guests at their most vulnerable points as they discuss topics.

The new teaser stars popular comedienne and actress Chigurl; singer Niyola; actresses Osas Ighodaro and Tope Olowoniyan as they discuss grieve and the loss of their loved ones. Speaking on the new show, Adetiba wrote on Instagram, Thursday: “This has got to be the most difficult, and the most uncomfortable project I’ve ever embarked on.

The emotions were so raw (many times too raw) that there wasn’t a dry eye on the room. “I’m grateful to these women for agreeing to come together to share these painful and vulnerable moments… In the hope that it helps someone else navigate out their pain towards the light of healing.

Recall the ‘King of Boys’ director teased fans dropped a poster and an official website some months back but revealed very little about the project. ‘Obonganwan will premiere exclusively on the Obonganwan universe website on a yet to be announced date.

