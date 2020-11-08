Kemi Adetiba nearly killed me –Charly Boy

Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy is the gangster villain in the be movie ‘King Of Boys 2’.

Speaking about the production of the movie that will premiere soon, Charley Boy clearly stated that the executive producer of of the movie, Kemi Adetiba is very demanding for perfection and nearly ‘killed’ him.

“The movie is going to be very loud. Kemi Adetiba really did well. She nearly killed me trying to get the acting right. I like how challenging the production was,” he said There are several photos of the Area Father in women’s clothes that has been stirring up attention and conversions about what to expect in the coming movie. Speaking further about his role in the movie, he said, “I am the person that the main King Of Boys, Shola Shobowale came back to fight because I took over her territory when she went to America.

“It was very demanding, especially with the producer, Kemi Adetiba. She is someone that wants the very best in every character and that is why I know she is very good at what she does”.

Though the grandfather have always showed off a gangster appearance to the world, he explained that playing that part in the movie is like acting out a part of his personality. He also stated that wearing female outfit in the movie didn’t make him feel weird as it was all acting.

On if he would be featuring in more movies after this, he said it is possible once the team meets his standard. “From the standard I saw in the King Of Boys movie, the standard of movies I would want to feature in has to be higher,” he said.

