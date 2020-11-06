Arts & Entertainments

Kemi Adetiba releases teaser for 'King of Boys 2'

Kemi Adetiba, a Nigerian film producer, has put out the first teaser for ‘King of Boys 2’, her forthcoming movie. The highly anticipated sequel to 2018 blockbuster, ‘ King of Boys’ is getting closer to release especially with confirmed reports that its principal photography stage is done and dusted.

Director, Kemi Adetiba announced that filming has officially ended on November 2 after about three months on set. Adetiba hinted on the commencement of production around September 3 with an Instagram post where she expressed gratitude for the cast of the project.

While Adetiba is yet to confirm if the sequel will be a feature film or a series, she recently revealed that it will be exclusive to Netflix. ‘King of Boys 1’ had followed the story of a businesswoman caught up in a power tussle and trust game that eventually threatens everything around her on account of her growing political ambition.

After its debut, it met widespread acceptance across cinemas and was enlisted among the Nigerian movies screened for the second edition of California’s Nollywood in Hollywood film showcase.

