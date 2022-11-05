Kemi Afolabi laments state of the nation

Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi has lamented the poor state of the nation, asking what the intending political office holders are campaigning for when there is still a lot to do in nation building, including tackling insecurity issues, high cost of living and bad roads. Afolabi made this assertion on her return to Nigeria having spent months in the US where she had gone on medical trip to manage her lupus ailment; an incurable condition for which a doctor said she had just five more years to live. Afolabi wrote; ‘‘Back to my biggest fear, my country NIGERIA. Nothing has changed! Our Airport arrival is damn too hot. The way I quickly removed my top and tied it on my waist to rock my camisole with pride ehn! Them no they tell person, body go tell you. “From the Lagos Muritala Mohammed International Airport through Oshodi to Mowe via the Lagos/ Ibadan Express way, na traffic full everywhere! In the end no clue for the cause.
