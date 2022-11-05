Arts & Entertainments

Kemi Afolabi laments state of the nation

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi has lamented the poor state of the nation, asking what the intending political office holders are campaigning for when there is still a lot to do in nation building, including tackling insecurity issues, high cost of living and bad roads. Afolabi made this assertion on her return to Nigeria having spent months in the US where she had gone on medical trip to manage her lupus ailment; an incurable condition for which a doctor said she had just five more years to live. Afolabi wrote; ‘‘Back to my biggest fear, my country NIGERIA. Nothing has changed! Our Airport arrival is damn too hot. The way I quickly removed my top and tied it on my waist to rock my camisole with pride ehn! Them no they tell person, body go tell you. “From the Lagos Muritala Mohammed International Airport through Oshodi to Mowe via the Lagos/ Ibadan Express way, na traffic full everywhere! In the end no clue for the cause.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

International Women’s Day: Showmax set to honour 30 Nollywood Amazon

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

March is a special month set aside to celebrate women internationally. Video streaming service, Showmax, has announced that it will honour 30 women who have made and are making iconic contributions to Nigeria’s movie industry, Nollywood. During March, Showmax will publish a profile each day about a different woman who has contributed to the industry’s […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nigeria’s Box Office Records N346.6m Revenue In March

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) on Monday said that it generated N346.6 million from tickets sold across the country in March. Mr. Patrick Lee, CEAN’s National President, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. Lee said that the figure represented 45 per cent increase compared […]
Arts & Entertainments

What I did differently with ‘Money Miss Road’ –Obi Emelonye

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Award – winning film director, Obi Emelonye, has revealed that he went outside his comfort zone during the entire production process of filming ‘ Money Miss Road’ knowing that his directorial style can be attributed to past work that include; ‘Last Flight to Abuja’, ‘Mirror Boy’, ‘Oxford Garden’ and ‘BADAMASI’. He said, with ‘Money Miss […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica