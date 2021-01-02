Kemi Ajumobi debuts with ‘It Is You’

Singer Kemi Ajumobi, has debuted her single titled ‘It is you’. The song was produced by the prolific music producer, Wole Adesanya generally referred to as ‘Mr. Wols’. The song is available on all digital platforms including Spotify, GooglePlay, iTunes, AppleMusic, Amazon, Tidal, Deezer, YouTube to mention a few. The video to the song has been released and available on the singer’s YouTube page ‘Oluwakemi Ajumobi’.

The video was directed and produced by the dynamic and award-winning film maker and music video Director/Producer, Akin Alabi. Kemi describes the song as a song that reaches out to everyone. Aside singing majorly in English, her use of the three major Nigerian Languages Hausa, Ibo and Yoruba was an added creative element to the inspiring piece of work.

