Kemi Nelson’s Death Is A Loss, And a Devastating Blow To our Party APC

Woman Leader of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas has

expressed sadness over the death of the

immediate past Southwest Zonal Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief (Mrs.) Kemi Nelson.

Okoya-Thomas described the death of Kemi Nelson as a great loss to the APC in Nigeria, saying that she would be greatly missed as a woman of great strength,irreplaceable political icon, a grassroots mobiliser to name a few..

These were contained in a statement she personally signed and made available to journalists.

Mrs. Nelson, a former executive director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), died on Sunday at the age of 66.

She was a former Commissioner in Lagos State and until her demise, a member of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC).

While saying that the death of Kemi Nelson, the Yeyesewa of Lagos was a great loss, Okoya-Thomas added members of the party should make sure the party emerged victorious in coming elections to honour the memory of the late great mobiliser.

“She lived a life worthy of emulation and her contributions to the development of the progressive party in Lagos State and Nigeria can never be forgotten in a hurry.

“She was an asset to the APC in Nigeria and lived her life in service of humanity. We must deliver APC in elections to honour her memory because that would make her happy.

‘My prayer is that God would grant her eternal rest and forgive all her sins as she crosses to the world beyond,” she said.

The Woman Leader then condoled with the entire members of the Nelson family, Southwest APC, Lagos State government and all progressives in the country, saying that her death has created a vacuum that would be difficult to fill in the progressive family. May her soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.

