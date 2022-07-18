News

Kemi Nelson’s Death Is A Loss, And a Devastating Blow To our Party APC

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas Griefs

Woman Leader of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas has
expressed sadness over the death of the
immediate past Southwest Zonal Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief (Mrs.) Kemi Nelson.

Okoya-Thomas described the death of Kemi Nelson as a great loss to the APC in Nigeria, saying that she would be greatly missed as a woman of great strength,irreplaceable political icon, a grassroots mobiliser to name a few..

These were contained in a statement she personally signed and made available to journalists.

Mrs. Nelson, a former executive director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), died on Sunday at the age of 66.

She was a former Commissioner in Lagos State and until her demise, a member of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC).

While saying that the death of Kemi Nelson, the Yeyesewa of Lagos was a great loss, Okoya-Thomas added members of the party should make sure the party emerged victorious in coming elections to honour the memory of the late great mobiliser.

“She lived a life worthy of emulation and her contributions to the development of the progressive party in Lagos State and Nigeria can never be forgotten in a hurry.

“She was an asset to the APC in Nigeria and lived her life in service of humanity. We must deliver APC in elections to honour her memory because that would make her happy.

‘My prayer is that God would grant her eternal rest and forgive all her sins as she crosses to the world beyond,” she said.

The Woman Leader then condoled with the entire members of the Nelson family, Southwest APC, Lagos State government and all progressives in the country, saying that her death has created a vacuum that would be difficult to fill in the progressive family. May her soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Yemi-Esan: Public workers must imbibe accountability, transparency

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoS), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan has said that civil servants must be accountable and transparent in order to garner the public confidence needed to strengthen public service system in the country.   Yemi-Esan, who recently addressed workers through a virtual meeting to mark this year’s ‘Africa Public […]

DEBORAH SAMUEL’S MURDER
News Top Stories

Deborah: Terminate participation in NIREC, Northern CAN tells Christian leaders

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Following the gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel over alleged blasphemy, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) chapters in the 19 Northern states and Abuja, have called on all Christian leaders to desist from further participation in the activities related to the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), until Islamic clerics were able to control the religious extremism […]
News Top Stories

FG releases programme for Buhari’s Democracy Day celebration

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Federal Government has released the programme for President Muhammadu Buhari’s last Democracy Day. President Buhari will be completing his second term in office on May 29 next year. On June 2018, he shifted the Democracy Day, which had been celebrated on May 29, since 2000, to June 12, to honour Moshood Abiola, winner of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica