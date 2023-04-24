Kemi Olunloyo Reveals Why AMVCA Snubs Kunle Remi Despite Stellar Performance In Anikulapo

Nigerian Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has revealed reasons why Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi was snubbed by the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), despite his awesome performance for Kunle Afolayan’s movie “Anikulapo.”

Nigerian famous actor Kunle Remi whose name was not included in the nomination list for Anikulapo movie has shocked many despite his epic performance as the film bagged 16 nominations.

Taking to an online post, Kemi Olunloyo revealed that Kunle Remi was snubbed over an alleged disrespect for a senior colleague because he reportedly stepped on some toes in the industry.

The controversial investigative journalist claimed that Kunle Remi’s allegation of a senior actor trying to force him into homos##xuality excluded his name from the nomination list of the prestigious awards (AMVCA).

Kemi went further to say she will reveal the name of the senior colleague that tried to lure Kunle Remi and made him lose his nomination.

She wrote, “Actor Kunle Remi was snubbed in the AMVCA Nominations despite a stellar performance in the Kunle Afolayan movie.

“Why? Alleged ‘disrespect’ for a senior colleague. He was said to have been excluded because he allegedly stepped on some toes in the industry following an interview he granted an online platform some weeks back where he alleged that a certain popular figure tried to lure him into homosexuality.”

She also claimed that this happens in the movie industry…..“Shame that the same movie bagged 16 nominations, and he didn’t get one. That’s the Nigerian movie industry for you.

She concludes with “I WILL NAME THAT SENIOR COLLEAGUE WHEN I RETURN TO YOUTUBE THIS WEEK AFTER A 6-MONTH REBRANDING BREAK.”