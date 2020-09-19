KEMZ MAMA: Opportunities are few for females in movie industry, I nearly gave up

Kemi Ikuseedun, more known as Kemz Mama or simply Mummy Wa thanks to her character as the housewife in comedian, Mr. Macaroni’s skit, identifies as an actress and content creator. In this interview with ROSEMARY NWOSU, she reminisced on her acting journey so far and explains how she bagged the role of Mr. Macaroni’s housewife in the latter’s viral comic skits. Excerpts…

How did your acting career begin?

I think it began when I was in the university. There was this church drama ministry, Tingi, that we used to do. And they picked me from the drama group. I think that was when I felt really happy. I can say that’s where I started from.

How tough was it for opportunities to come by when you were starting out?

It’s tough because when I started going for auditions, my first audition, I thought I was going to go and then they will just pick me and at the end of the day I was going to be this big actress just like that. But then, that’s why you seize these opportunities when they come by because you don’t see opportunities like that lying on the floor especially for females in the movie industry. They are hard to come by. There are so many things that can go on and it’s almost as if you should just give up.

How challenging was it to get your first acting contract then?

It was very challenging but it happened. Well, my first contract as an actor, I was very happy. I went for a closed audition and I got picked and then I signed the acting contract. I was so happy. It was just really amazing.

Starting from church and becoming a public figure now, how has the journey been as an actress and skit maker?

The truth is that I still see myself as the same person. But the process was really stressful, I didn’t know I was going to be a skit maker but we keep moving and pushing. But I’d say the process was more like I entered into a forest and I didn’t know where I was going to. I was open to anything as regards acting, it was a bit stressful because along the line you would meet people that would promise you certain things, people that want to take advantage and things like. Maybe because I had something to fall back on, I wasn’t really stranded. I didn’t think that that was my last resort. I always felt there was something else for me to do and I wasn’t really moved by what certain people did.

You have been collaborating with Mr. Macaroni for a while now. How did that collaboration begin?

So, I was acting on the road with my friends, with the Mummy Wa outfit. So, I played Mummy Wa as Kemz Mama on my page and was just acting with my friends and he saw me and said, ‘come for a shoot’, and I said, ‘okay!’ So I went for the shoot and I did my thing and he loved it and here we are. We thank God.

Don’t you find it challenging to work on two comedy skits?

How do you balance working on Mr. Macaroni comedy skit given that you also make your own skits? I feel like it’s easy because I played the same character on both skits. I play Mummy Wa on his own and then play Kemz Mama and Kemz. So I find it really interesting and it’s not necessarily challenging because I’m playing the same role.

What is the creative process of your skit production like?

How do you come up with the content? Basically, it’s so hard to get ideas. I watch a lot of comedy shows and I’m around content creators. So we do talk and relate things that happen in real life. Sometimes, we will just probably cook up things in our heads and all of that. Basically, everything just surrounding us and what goes on around us.

As an actress, which actor has influenced you the most?

I have a lot of actors that have influenced me. Mr. Macaroni has influenced me. Isbae U has influenced me and there are so m a n y others. Most of them are skit makers.

What has been the biggest highlight of your career so far?

I guess when I thought that I could just do anything, that I could just learn anything. The moment I started skit making basically, I feel like that’s where the whole dreams and acting started because with acting it was just going from one audition to another. When I realized that I could just do something with my phone, it was really amazing.

Do you intend to venture into full scale production?

Well for me it’s just content creation, YouTube and different social media platforms, you know. That’s what I’m trying to work on now.

Comedy, skit making, acting; how far do you want to take all of these?

I want to take it till the end, till how far I can get. That’s where I want to go to- international! I want to be known as a Nigerian content creator; I want to be selected out of my country. So, just basically content creation that I’m working on.

What is the future of skit making on the long run?

Content creation generally on all platforms basically is what we are looking at. We are no longer looking at skit, but at short comedy films.

What was the effect of the lockdown on you, positive or negative?

I can’t lie, it was positive because I was able to do different things, I was able to think. Ah! I’m so sorry to those people that didn’t have anything in the lockdown period but for us, content creators, it was a time when everybody was online. Even now the lockdown is still here, we are still flexing it.

What project are you currently working on that fans should be waiting for?

Expect my short films and my own personal comedy content.

What’s your advice to young actors?

Keep working hard at it. Your breakthrough is coming, and even when that breakthrough comes; that breakthrough that you think is a breakthrough, just keep working hard because you are only as good as the last thing you did. You need to keep pushing forward and don’t give up. It’s so easy to give up and it’s so hard to start. So, don’t just give up. Keep doing you and keep believing in yourself.

