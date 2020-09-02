Kennedy’s grandson beaten in Massachusetts Senate bid

US Representative Joseph Kennedy III has been defeated in his bid to become senator for Massachusetts.

The grandson of assassinated presidential candidate Robert Kennedy lost the Democratic primary to incumbent Senator Ed Markey on Tuesday.

Markey, 74, will stand for another six-year term in the election on November 3, reports the BBC.

It is the first time a member of the Kennedy dynasty has been defeated in a congressional vote in the state.

A new Kennedy in the political spotlight

Kennedy, 39, is currently serving his fourth term in Congress and was seen as a favourite when he announced he would run for the seat in September last year.

He was supported by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and delivered the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in 2018.

But neither his record nor his family’s legacy were not enough to ensure victory against Markey, a political veteran who co-authored the Green New Deal with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Our movement is fuelled by young people who are not afraid to raise their voices or make enemies,” Markey wrote on Twitter after Tuesday’s primary.

“Tonight’s victory is a tribute to those young people and to their vision.”

