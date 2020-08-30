Kenny Martin is over the moon

By any standard, Chief Kenny Martins is not a man of little means as all about him speaks in affirmation that he truly belong to the league of the high and mighty.

A graduate of an American university, stoutly built Martins, has over many years proven to be one who is a master of his own game.

With his hand in real estate, shipping, petroleum products and marketing, the trendy socialite, Martins has carved a niche for himself in the business world, such that he can’t be underrated even as he can hold his own against whoever at any point.

As a politician, he has also been around long enough to be accorded the respect that is due to a man of his status in the political arena. Martins, as a matter of fact has played a great role in founding some two political parties back in the days known as, National Centre Party of Nigeria (NCPN) and National Democratic Party (NDP).

Furthermore, aside being an in-law to former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, his influence cuts across strata of the society. One thing that readily comes to mind when Kenny Martin’s name is mentioned for sometime now, is the ongoing trial of alleged fund misappropriation at Police Equipment Fund involving him which has dragged for years now.

Away from that, Chief Kenny Martins, a father of five and many grandchildren, as you read would still be basking in the euphoria of latest good news in his family.

He just welcomed an addition to his family through one of his children who just put to bed, thereby increasing the number of his grandchildren to eleven.

