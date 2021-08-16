Kenya 2021: Ofili, Imaobong top Team Nigeria’s list for World U-20 tourney

Despite failing tomake her Olympic debut at the recently concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Favour Ofili will have another opportunity to compete against the best at the fast-approaching World U-20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

The World No.3 in the women’s 200m, Ofili who has a personal best and season best of 22.30secs which she ran at the Boots Garland Invitational in US last April, has also clocked a windy 22.16secs to finish second at the SEC Outdoor Championships.

She was denied her Olympics debut due to failure to secure minimum of three Out of Competition tests, as she was one of the 10 Nigerian athletes disqualified at the Games.

The US-based athlete has been listed to compete in the 200m and 400m as well as the 4x100m and 4x400m. Despite just clocking 17, and fresh off the Olympics, Nse Imaobong will lead the 400m trio, the World No 1 who has a PB of 51.70secs will be hoping to run her first individual flat race internationally.

She was part of the 4x400m mixed relay team that finished last in their heat in Tokyo. Also on the list is World No.3 in the men’s 100m, Godson Brume who has been impressive all year.

Twenty four athletes departed AbujaonSunday for Nairobi, Kenya to participate in the Championship scheduled for August 18-22. They are to be joined by fourothersfromtheUnitedStates.

The World Athletics on Sunday announced a shift by one day from August 17 to 18 due to the impact of Covid on teams travelling and logistics of moving vital equipment around the world which have already proven to be a challenge

