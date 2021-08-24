Business

Kenya Airways begins contactless transactions

From September 1, 2021, one of Africa’s biggest airlines, Kenya Airways PLC (“KQ”), would begin the implementation of contactless transactions to enhance customer and staff health and safety priorities in the wake of COVID-19.

 

The contactless transactions align with the airline’s strategy to develop sustainable business operations through investing in innovative processes and tech nologies for customer safety and security throughout the customer journey.

 

Customers will be encouraged to use mobile money, credit or debit cards to make any transactions at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (“JKIA”), including purchasing tickets and paying for checked-in baggage. Due to the pandemic, more and more industries, organisations and governments are encouraging the use of alternative options to pay for goods  and services as one way to reduce social contact and spread of coronavirus potentially.

 

“The aviation industry is increasingly adopting touchless technologies to keep passengers safe, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only heightened the ability to transition to a contactless environment.

 

For Kenya Airways, we aim to keep innovating and digitising our processes to serve our customers faster and more efficiently to minimise future disruptions,” said Julius Thai-ru, Ag. Chief Commercial and Customer Experience Officer.

 

“Alternative payment transactions are becoming increasingly popular across several touchbpoints within the airline industry.

 

This process will reduce the complexity of work for our agents, who will no longer have to worry about handling cash, finding exact change, or closing out a cash drawer at the end of the day.

 

This is positive news for our customers and our team members at the airport,” he added.

