Kenya Airways begins direct flights from Mombasa to Dubai Dec 15th

Wole Shadare

Kenya’s national airline, Kenya Airways, has concluded plans to start non-stop flights from the Kenyan coastal city of Mombasa to Dubai on December 15, 2022.

The carrier said it would operate a Boeing 737-800, four times a week, adding that the introduction of this route was in response to demand from the market and is expected to boost the Kenyan coastal region tourism industry through direct access to and from the Middle East.

The Dubai-Mombasa route, the airline further said would give tourists from the Middle East, Russia, Northern Europe, and Australia direct access to the wonders of coast region tourism and hospitality industry.

The Mombasa-Dubai route is expected to attract travellers to the Middle East for a holiday or religious trips.

The region’s traders of electronics, clothes and other consumer goods will also benefit from the belly cargo capacity that will be available on the flight.

Kenya Airways Chief Commercial and Customer Officer Julius Thairu said, “The introduction of this route is key and strategic as it will open up the Kenya coastal region, boost the tourism and hospitality industry as well as stimulate trade to the coastal city.

This launch is part of Kenya Airways network expansion strategy and commitment towards supporting the recovery of the tourism and hospitality industry in Kenya.”

According to him, the flight will originate from Nairobi and make a stop in Mombasa to pick up passengers.

