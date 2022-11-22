Business

Kenya Airways begins direct flights from Mombasa to Dubai Dec 15th

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Stories, Wole Shadare

 

Kenya’s national airline, Kenya Airways, has concluded plans to start non-stop flights from the Kenyan coastal city of Mombasa to Dubai on December 15, 2022.

 

The carrier said it would operate a Boeing 737-800, four times a week, adding that the introduction of this route was in response to demand from the market and is expected to boost the Kenyan coastal region tourism industry through direct access to and from the  Middle East.

The Dubai-Mombasa route, the airline further said would give tourists from the Middle East, Russia, Northern Europe, and Australia direct access to the wonders of coast region tourism and hospitality industry.

The Mombasa-Dubai route is expected to attract travellers to the Middle East for a holiday or religious trips.

The region’s traders of electronics, clothes and other consumer goods will also benefit from the belly cargo capacity that will be available on the flight.

Kenya Airways Chief Commercial and Customer Officer Julius Thairu said, “The introduction of this route is key and strategic as it will open up the Kenya coastal region, boost the tourism and hospitality industry as well as stimulate trade to the coastal city.

This launch is part of Kenya Airways network expansion strategy and commitment towards supporting the recovery of the tourism and hospitality industry in Kenya.”

According to him, the flight will originate from Nairobi and make a stop in Mombasa to pick up passengers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

$213m fraud: EFCC advances probe of ExxonMobil boss

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes C o m m i s s i o n (EFCC), at the weekend, advanced in the probe of ExxonMobil Managing Director in Nigeria, Mr. Richard Laing, over his alleged link with the $213 million pipeline procurement fraud in Nigeria.   The agency, New Telegraph gathered, was more […]
Business

Absa seeks more private sector participation in Nigeria’s infrastructure

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Absa Nigeria, Sadiq Abu, has called for a robust publicprivate sector investment in national infrastructure development to enable impactful national productivity and wider enterprise with a strong bearing on the overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In a recent statement, Sadiq Abu, said: “Private sector participation in national infrastructure development will […]
Business

GNI records improvement from unique service delivery

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  The Managing Director/CEO of Great Nigeria Insurance Plc, Mrs. Cecilia O. Osipitan, has said that the underwriting firm recorded significant improvement in its operations and financial performance as a result of its unflinching commitment towards exceptional service delivery.   A statement made available by the company’s Corporate Communications & Brand Manager, Oyinkansola Sobande, posited […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica