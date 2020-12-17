Sports

Kenya Airways boosts Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

The number of global brands entering into partnership with Access Bank Lagos City Marathon increased on Wednesday as award winning airline Kenya Airways joined the rich list of partners. With Access Bank as Headline Sponsor, the rich list of partners include 7UP Bottling Company, Eko Atlantic City, Eko Hotels, Revolution Plus Property, Bet9ja, and Skechers, the Center of Excellence, Lagos is the Host City.

The deal to bring Kenya Airways on board the award winning Access Bank Lagos City Marathon was brokered by the Project Consultant and Managing Director Nilayo Sports Management Limited Bukola Olopade. In a statement signed by Olukayode Thomas, Head Communication and Media, Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Olopade said, “We are happy to have Kenya Airways as the official airline partner of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, an event that has redefined the trajectory of races in Africa and across the rest of the world.

“This is a partnership that is coming at the right time because the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has positioned Lagos as a global marathon destination and that is fostered by organisations like Kenya Airways who value quality and topnotch delivery which is our signature across all our races.”

Hafeez Balogun, Country Manager, Kenya Airways Nigeria added that “We are involved with the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon because the idea behind the event tallies with our culture of promoting the African spirit

