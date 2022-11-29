Business

Kenya Airways capitalises on SAATM, introduces services between Ghana, Senegal

Posted on

National carrier Kenya Airways has announced the introduction of a new service between Accra and Dakar effective December 11, 2022. Kenya Airways will become the only carrier to offer this connection and is expected to tap into the travel demand from corporate travelers, traders as well as leisure travelers between Ghana and Senegal.

 

 

According to the East African carrier, the bigger picture was to support the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which it said are key pillars for Africa’s growth, by growing and deepening its network connections within the continent.

Kenya Airways will fly a B737-800 two times a week from Nairobi to Accra to Dakar and return to Nairobi via Accra. This new connection will offer customers within the Kenya Airways network more flight options and choices within West Africa and in and out of East Africa as well as provide seamless connections through Nairobi to the Middle East, India, China, Europe, and the USA.

The route connection will increase Dakar flight options from the current two weekly flights to four times weekly and Accra from daily flights to nine times a week with a night flight out of Nairobi to Accra. Kenya Airways Chief Commercial and Customer Officer Julius Thairu said: “The new connection will offer our guests more travel and connectivity options within West Africa.

“Strategically, the bigger picture is to support the Single African Air Transport Market and the African Continental Free Trade Area which are key pillars for Africa’s growth, by growing and deepening our network connections within the continent.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

