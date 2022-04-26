Kenya Airways gets another state bailout

The Treasury has concluded plans to offer Kenya Airways a further Sh36.6 billion bailout in the year starting July as part of efforts to prop up the national carrier amid recovery from the COVID-19 travel slump.

The allocation, contained in budget documents tabled in Parliament, comes weeks after MPs approved an Sh20 billion bailout to the airline. This will push state support for the airline to Sh56.6 billion in under a year, making it the largest corporate bailout in Kenya.

The fresh Treasury allocation is labeled a strategic government investment and comes after the State dropped the plan to nationalise the airline. “Amount of capital injected into Kenya Airways (KQ) Sh36.6 billion,” said the Treasury in documents.

The allocation emerged in a period that saw the national carrier more than halve losses last year to Sh16.03 billion, helped by growth in revenue and some cost savings. Like other airlines around the world, the carrier was pummeled by the closure of airspace in 2020, as governments tried to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

T h i n g s started to turn around last year, KQ said, boosting revenue by a third to Sh70.22 billion. Total costs edged down 3.6 percent, partly helped by the renegotiation of plane leasing contracts, which led to significant savings.

