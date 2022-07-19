Kenya Airways in-flight catering bags Skyteam award

Kenyan national carrier, Kenya Airways in-flight catering facility in collaboration with NAS Servair (NAS) has won Best Partnership as part of The Sustainable Flight Challenge (TSFC) that brought together 16 SkyTeam Alliance member airlines. Kenya Airways demonstrated the future of sustainable aviation by flying an environmentally sustainable B787-800 Dreamliner flight from Nairobi to Amsterdam.

During the flight challenge, guests onboard were served a carefully selected eco-friendly menu prepared in partnership with NAS.

The ingredients for the meals were sourced from local Kenyan farmers who specialise in growing organic vegetables and fruits, organic chicken and supplemented with fresh herbs from NAS’s in-house greenhouse.

Kenya Airways Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Allan Kilavuka, said: “We are extremely excited about our win in partnership with NAS, a company dedicated to delivering the highest quality in-flight catering solution.

As we raise the bar on sustainability in Africa, we recognize that this is not a journey we can walk alone as an industry and as an airline.

The win for us especially from a partnership perspective was a clear demonstration that success of sustainable aviation will be dependent on partnerships and synergies.”

