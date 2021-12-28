Kenya Airways, ITA partner for greater market

Kenya Airways and ITA Airways, Italy’s new flag carrier, have announced a codeshare agreement providing passengers with seamless connections from the Kenya Airways network to destinations across Europe. Travellers will be able to connect on the Kenya Airways network to ITA Airways network across Europe and reach some of Italy’s most picturesque cities and towns. Customers flying from Nairobi with Kenya Airways will be able to conveniently connect to 13 destinations in Italy: Brindisi, Bologna, Bari, Catania, Genoa, Lamezia Terme, Napoli, Palermo, Reggio Calabria, Torino, Trieste, Venice, and Verona, through its three international European gateway destinations: Amsterdam, Paris, and London.

Julius Thairu, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer at Kenya Airways, said: “The new codeshare agreement between Kenya Airways and ITA Airways will give our customers significantly more choice and flexibility, allowing Kenya Airways to strengthen its global presence and build on its strong customer base across the continent. Partnering with ITA Airways represents yet another major step on our growth trajectory, and we hope to deliver more commitments like this to our customers in the very near future.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...