Aviation

Kenya Airways, ITA partner for greater market

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Kenya Airways and ITA Airways, Italy’s new flag carrier, have announced a codeshare agreement providing passengers with seamless connections from the Kenya Airways network to destinations across Europe. Travellers will be able to connect on the Kenya Airways network to ITA Airways network across Europe and reach some of Italy’s most picturesque cities and towns. Customers flying from Nairobi with Kenya Airways will be able to conveniently connect to 13 destinations in Italy: Brindisi, Bologna, Bari, Catania, Genoa, Lamezia Terme, Napoli, Palermo, Reggio Calabria, Torino, Trieste, Venice, and Verona, through its three international European gateway destinations: Amsterdam, Paris, and London.

Julius Thairu, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer at Kenya Airways, said: “The new codeshare agreement between Kenya Airways and ITA Airways will give our customers significantly more choice and flexibility, allowing Kenya Airways to strengthen its global presence and build on its strong customer base across the continent. Partnering with ITA Airways represents yet another major step on our growth trajectory, and we hope to deliver more commitments like this to our customers in the very near future.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Aviation

More electrical problems found on some Boeing 737 MAX

Posted on Author Reporter

  An electrical problem that led to dozens of Boeing 737 MAX jets being suspended from service has widened after engineers found similar grounding flaws elsewhere in the cockpit, industry sources said on Friday. Airlines pulled dozens of MAX jets from service a week ago after Boeing Co (BA.N) warned of a production-related electrical grounding problem in […]
Aviation

Baby born mid-flight as crew members help with delivery

Posted on Author Reporter

  A baby girl has been born on board a flight travelling across India. Crew members helped deliver the child mid-flight along with a doctor, who was also on the plane from Bangalore to Jaipur, reports Sky News. The IndiGo flight 6E-469 departed at 5.45am local time on Wednesday and landed at its destination at around […]
Aviation

American Airlines to cut 19,000 jobs in Oct. without aid

Posted on Author Reporter

  American Airlines said on Tuesday its workforce will shrink by 40,000, including 19,000 involuntary cuts, in October as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to weigh on air travel, unless the government extends aid for airline employee payrolls. Airlines received $25 billion in U.S. government stimulus funds in March meant to cover payrolls and protect jobs […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica