Kenya Airways opts for aircraft hourly lease, saves $45m

One of the biggest airlines in Africa, Kenya Airways, has saved $45 million ((Sh4.7 billion) after it changed the lease terms on its aircraft fleet, opting for hourly rates in place of fixed costs. Kenya Airways Chief Executive, Allan Kilavuka, said the airline reached a deal with lessors in 2021 to only pay when they fly leased aircraft.

The deal saved the airline billions, switching from paying for idle aircraft during the year affected by COVID-19 to only making payments when leased planes were flying. The East African national carrier has a fleet of 36 aircraft and it owns 19 of these, while it has leased 17 from the lessors that include Nordic Aviation Capital and GECAS. Embraer forms the bulk of its fleet with 15 aircraft.

“The big one in 2021 was negotiation with our lessors and got concessions reduced on our lease rentals from fixed to what we call pay by the hour. So, you pay by the hour, which is where you pay as you fly.

That was big, saved us almost 45 million dollars for 2021,” he said. KQ, as the airline is known by its international code, has been trying to cut costs to remain afloat amid the challenges of COVID-19 and legacy problems. It has also cut $3.1 million after terminating a leasing agreement of the two Boeing 737-700 from the lessors. Cost-cutting measures

The carrier is planning to cut its aircraft fleet to 30 from the current 36, a cost-cutting measure that is likely to see a number of employees sacked. A source privy to recommendations by Steer Group and attended an induction meeting between a new consultant and KQ top management told New Telegraph under strict condition of anonymity that the national carrier is considering cutting Boeing 787s to five and reducing Embraer 190s from 15 to 10.

According to the source, the consultancy firm, Steer Group, concluded its turnaround plan for the airline late last year. It is, however, expected to maintain the number of B737s at 15. Talks of fleet cut, perhaps, signals reorganisation plan at the country’s national carrier, which was presented to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) ahead of the Sh26.6 billion capital injections by the National Treasury in the supplementary budget for the current financial year.

More bailout The carrier said it has also resorted to delays in paying creditors and suppliers, even as it eyes additional resources from a multibillion government bailout currently in parliament. “We did a lot of cash containment measures, for example, deferment of some of the payments. It is not the best thing, but we didn’t have a lot of money, so we negotiated for deferment of payments,” Kilavuka said. Cut in frequencies due to low demand The airline has cut down on its frequencies at the moment due to low demand.

However, it has failed to reach a deal for its pilots to be paid per trip as it seeks a lower wage bill. Pilots account for 10 per cent of the airline’s total workforce, but take home the equivalent of 45 per cent of the overall payout to employees or Sh6.1 billion, based on the carrier’s wage bill for the year to December. Kenya Airways’ cut its workforce in 2020 to survive an economic slowdown triggered by the pandemic. The airline also resorted to a hiring freeze and unpaid leaves to stabilise its operating costs.

The carrier’s narrows losses were occasioned by COVID-19 as the carrier expects a 20 per cent in revenue in 2022, according to Kilavuka. The airline in which government has a 48.9 per cent stake saw revenue go down by half at the height of the pandemic in 2020 as airlines around the globe were forced to ground their airplanes.

Kilavuka said: “We have been through the worst patch,” adding that passenger revenue had grown 21 per cent in 2021 as recovery started. Narrowing losses The improving situation helped the airline to narrow its losses by a fifth during the first half-year, but it still lost $101 million during the six months.

The airline slipped into insolvency long before the pandemic, mainly due to an expansion drive that saddled it with hundreds of millions of dollars in debt to finance the purchase of new planes, followed by travel warnings in 2013 due to insecurity in the country.

Aviation consultant, Seabury, was hired last month to advise on returning to profitability and its report is expected in the next three weeks, Kilavuka said. “We are looking for a more efficient airline. The network should not lose money.”

Uncertainty Forward bookings for the peak summer travel season are promising, he said, adding the airline was hoping an election in Kenya scheduled for August 9 would not cause disruption. Two out of the last three elections in Kenya saw significant violence, hurting the travel industry and the wider economy.

This year’s Kenya Airways growth forecast is dependent on no further travel disruption or restrictions caused by any new coronavirus variant, the CEO said. African carriers hinge hope on cargo

Although, African carriers are starting to see a recovery, the continent’s airline industry is lagging that of Europe, Asia and the United States, Kilavuka said. Cargo, which accounts for some 10 per cent of revenue at Kenya Airways, performed well during the pandemic, he said.

After passenger demand slumped, the airline converted two passenger jets to carry goods. But Kenya is still suffering from a 40 per cent deficit in required cargo capacity, he said, adding European operators who previously served the country had opted for more lucrative routes between China and the West.

Government is seeking to take over $750 million of Kenya Airways’ debt, which it had guaranteed in 2017, as part of the restructuring effort, Kilavuka said.

However, it will still be dependent on direct government support in its fiscal year ending June 2022 and the following year, as Kenyan Finance Minister, Ukur Yatani, noted in December, underscoring the need for cost-cutting measures. Kilavuka said efforts to turn around the airline would involve a critical look at staffing and the renegotiation of contracts with suppliers and plane leasing firms.

During the lockdown, the airline converted some of its Boeing 787 aircraft into freighters. However, they did not remove seats to accommodate more freight.

The move could only see the carrier ferry close to 50 per cent of goods. Maintains stronghold on cargo In 2021, Kenya Airways’ cargo revenues went up by 60 per cent due to a strong focus on freighter operations in 1H21.

The group has been able to uplift an increased 500 tonnes monthly, showing its cargo division’s outstanding agility in adapting its operations to provide air freight services in this new environment.

