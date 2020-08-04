Business

Kenya Airways resumes int'l flights

Kenya Airways resumed international passenger services following the easing of movement restrictions as directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta. The first international flights departed August 1 to London, Dubai, Addis Ababa, Kigali, and Lusaka.

 

The airline, in a statement made available to New Telegraph, said during the month there would be a gradual increase in the network with flights to Paris, Mumbai and Amsterdam.

 

In Africa, the airline will operate flights to Accra, Dzaoudzi, Freetown, Harare, Kilimanjaro, Lagos, Monrovia, Moroni, Nampula and Zanzibar. Based on demand and other factors, resumption of services to other destinations around the globe will occur. The airline plans to start operations to USA, China and Thailand from October 2020.

 

These destinations require the bulk of the network to open up so as to sustain adequate traffic on the routes. “Since resuming domestic flights on July 15, 2020, we have been monitoring the adherence to the protocols that we have in place to ensure the health and safety of our customers and staff, and I am pleased that they are being enforced and followed strictly,” said Allan Kilavuka, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Airways.

 

“The resumption of our international flights is an important milestone for us. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have continued to provide connections for our farmer’s produce to reach international markets, medical supplies to reach our people through our  cargo flights, as well as reuniting families through the repatriation flights we mounted with support from the Government of Kenya.

 

“We look forward to welcoming our guests on board from today onward as we play our role in kick starting economies, not only for Kenya but also for those countries that we operate to, “he added.

 

All the aircraft, according to the carrier, are fitted with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters. The filters ensure that the quality of air on board is kept clean by constant filtration and replacement with air from outside the aircraf

