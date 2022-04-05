Kenya Airways, SAA partner to enjoy lounge access

Kenya Airways and South African Airways (SAA) have announced a new lounge access agreement for their customers as part of the strategic framework agreement signed in November 2021.

The lounge access agreement would allow Kenya Airways business class customers as well as Sky Team Elite customers (Platinum and Gold) to have exclusive access to the lounge services at the SAA ultra-modern Platinum lounge located at O.R Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

At the SAA lounges in Johannesburg, customers will have two lounge options to choose from. Both lounges offer a tranquil and comfortable escape from the hustle of the airport to freshen up, have complimentary WI-FI access, entertainment, and indulge in food and beverages.

Kenya Airways Chief Commercial and Customer Officers, Julius Thairu said: “One of the key objectives of the partnership between Kenya Airways and SAA is to create win-win outcomes for customers and deliver exceptional service with a high level of customer satisfaction.

“As air travel begins to pick up, we are seeing customers demanding a more seamless, personalized experience and we will continue working closely as equal partners to ensure that the experience is seamless at every touchpoint.”

Simon Newton-Smith, Executive Commercial at SAA, said: “The lounge access will be reciprocal for SAA customers flying to Nairobi which signals the benefits of the strategic partnership of both airlines.”

