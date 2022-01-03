Kenya Airways, SAA to form pan-African airline

The dream of having a pan African airline to be spearheaded by two of Africa’s biggest carriers, South Africa Airways (SAA), and Kenya Airways could become a reality.

Kenyan’ President, Uhuru Kenyatta in a statement yesterday said the airline would have unmatched continental reach and global coverage just as the deal was signed by Kenya Airways’ Chairman, Michael Joseph and South African Airways’ Chairman John Lamola in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The proposed airline could be tailored after the Air France-KLM merger of 2004. Both Air France and KLM are members of the SkyTeam Airline Alliance.

The company’s namesake airlines rely on two major hubs, Paris–Charles de Gaulle Airport and Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport respectively. The partnership framework follows the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) that the two airlines signed two months ago to foster the exchange of knowledge, expertise, innovation, digital technologies, and best practice between the two airlines.

The signing of the Strategic Partnership Framework by the two African airlines would see both airlines work together to increase passenger traffic, cargo opportunities, and general trade by taking advantage of strengths in South Africa, Kenya, and Africa.

It is expected that the partnership will improve the financial viability of the two airlines. Customers will also benefit from more competitive price offerings for both passenger and cargo segments.

The partnership framework aligns well with the aspirations of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA) of providing a single market for goods and services, facilitated by the movement of persons and goods to deepen the economic integration and prosperity of the African continent.

It also includes demand recovery and other cost containment strategies which will aid the recovery of both carriers in an increasingly competitive African airline environment. Joseph said: “This cooperation aligns with Kenya Airways’ core purpose of ‘Contributing to the sustainable development of Africa’ and is based on mutual benefits.

It will increase connectivity through passenger traffic, cargo opportunities, while enhancing the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA). “The geolocation of the two countries will make the Pan-African Airline Group attractive by creating the most formidable Airline Group that is expected to take advantage of strengths in South Africa, Kenya, and Africa.”

Both airlines remain committed to their financial turnaround strategy. One of the pillars to achieve this is coming togetherandcombining assets to provide a more robust and ultimately competitive aviation ecosystem to pursue the commercial viability of both carriers.

On his part, the SAA Chairman said: “The Strategic Partnership Framework will improve the financial viability of both airlines by creating the most formidable air transport connection in Africa by benefiting from at least two attractive hubs of Johannesburg and Nairobi.

It will ignite the Kenya and South Africa tourism circuits, which account for significant portions of the respective country’s Gross Domestic Product.”

The merger deal comes at a time when Kenya Airways is fresh from making losses. In the period ending in June 2021, the cash-strapped national carrier posted KSh 11.48 billion in net loss, marking a 19.8% drop from the KSh 14.33 billion loss posted in a similar period in 2020.

The South African national has also been struggling, having only emerged from bankruptcy early this year. Just recently, SAA had on December 12, 2021 resumed flights to Lagos after an 18-month absence South African Airways Commercial Manager for Africa, Ohis Ehimiaghe at the resumption of the carrier’s flight to Lagos said: “Nigerians are excited to be part of the global economy as we usually say and South Africa is also excited to be part of it as well.

These are the two biggest powerhouses for Africa and it can only get better. “With the visit of the South African President to Nigeria two weeks ago, the relationship between the two countries is improving and it is going to be very high and we as South African Airways are part of the instrument to make investments, travels through visiting friends and families”,

