Kenya Airways scales up customer experience

Kenya Airways (KQ), has announced the launch of a New Distribution Capabilities (NDC) system as part of its indirect sales platform to enhance the airline’s offering to travel agencies and travelers to empower them to sell and access more content and ancillaries like extra baggage and preferred seats.

Kenya Airways is the first African carrier to launch the New Distribution Capabilities (NDC) solution retailing at scale in the region.

Supported by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the web-based distribution solution seeks to modernise the way air products are retailed to travel agents, corporations, and travelers.

Thw Chief Commercial & Customer Officer at Kenya Airways, Julius Thairu said: “The new solution aims at improving the customer experience for travel agents with a better service offering that has more data and gives them a chance to interact directly with the airline without an intermediary. This in turn ensures that the customers get tailored offers that match their preferences and travel history.

“We’re proud to be the first African carrier to integrate with NDC at scale as part of our commitment to customer centricity that upholds innovation, insights, and interconnectivity for improved customer experiences. Our mandate as the pride of Africa is to understand our customers’ needs and align our products and services to address their end-to-end experience throughout their customer journey.

“Travel advisors around the globe will enjoy access to Kenya Airways NDC content through the Verteil Technologies platform that offers agents more personalised shopping experiences and access to customer information, pricing autonomy, rich content offers, ancillaries, discounts, and products differentiation, and reduced reliance on legacy systems.”

