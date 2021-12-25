News

Kenya Airways sets for restructuring, state shelves nationalisation

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comments Off on Kenya Airways sets for restructuring, state shelves nationalisation

Kenya government appears to have moved away from plans to nationalise flag carrier, Kenya Airways, but still intends to provide financial support for its restructuring. Plans have long been in the works to nationalise the ailing carrier, but legislation supporting the move has struggled to make it through the country’s parliament. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also said the government had dropped plans to nationalise flag carrier Kenya Airways. Now the IMF, in a review related to wider credit support it is providing Kenya, has disclosed that the authorities do not intend to nationalise the carrier and are considering ”appropriate mechanisms” to protect their financial interests in the airline. “The authorities are developing plans to restructure Kenya Airways and anticipate providing significant financial support over the medium term,” the IMF writes in its update.

“The authorities do not intend to nationalise the carrier and are considering appropriate mechanisms to protect the Exchequer’s financial interests during the restructuring process,” it said. The government has a 48.9% stake in the airline. It says much of the restructuring cost for Kenya Airways was unavoidable because the state has previously guaranteed $750 million in debt owed by the airline.

The carrier, further hit by the pandemic, has since has run large arrears. The IMF says the Kenyan government, citing the economic benefits of having a national airline, is undertaking a multi-year restructuring of the airline. ”The restructuring plan aims to enable Kenya Airways’ adaptation to the challenges facing the aviation industry in the post- Covid pandemic environment, just as the East African carrier will be required to trim down its network, rationalise frequencies of flights, operate a smaller fleet, and rationalise its staff complement,” the IMF says.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

…Military kills 869, recovers N2bn kerosene, diesel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

This is coming as the military revealed that, between July 1 and September 30, it has killed at least 869 suspected criminals, including insurgents, armed bandits and militiamen across the North East, North West, North-Central and other theatres of ongoing operations. The troop also recovered a total of 9,040,300 litres of stolen diesel and kerosene […]
News

Former NANS Presidents and leaders berates internal crisis, reaffirm Danielson Akpan as incumbent President

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former leaders of the National Association of Nigeria Students from inception 40 years ago till date met in Abuja for resolution of the regrettable crisis that engulfed the outgoing leadership of the association. The meeting held in Abuja on Thursday 22nd October, 2020 and all sides in the dispute were represented and far reaching decisions […]
News Top Stories

Buhari to CBN: Don’t provide forex for food import

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

…vows to tackle food inflation in 2021 lCouncil tasks FG to re-build investors’ confidence   President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to tackle food inflation in the country in 2021.   Buhari also gave a directive to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) never to make any foreign exchange (forex) available to anyone to import food […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica