Kenya Airways sets for restructuring, state shelves nationalisation

Kenya government appears to have moved away from plans to nationalise flag carrier, Kenya Airways, but still intends to provide financial support for its restructuring. Plans have long been in the works to nationalise the ailing carrier, but legislation supporting the move has struggled to make it through the country’s parliament. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also said the government had dropped plans to nationalise flag carrier Kenya Airways. Now the IMF, in a review related to wider credit support it is providing Kenya, has disclosed that the authorities do not intend to nationalise the carrier and are considering ”appropriate mechanisms” to protect their financial interests in the airline. “The authorities are developing plans to restructure Kenya Airways and anticipate providing significant financial support over the medium term,” the IMF writes in its update.

“The authorities do not intend to nationalise the carrier and are considering appropriate mechanisms to protect the Exchequer’s financial interests during the restructuring process,” it said. The government has a 48.9% stake in the airline. It says much of the restructuring cost for Kenya Airways was unavoidable because the state has previously guaranteed $750 million in debt owed by the airline.

The carrier, further hit by the pandemic, has since has run large arrears. The IMF says the Kenyan government, citing the economic benefits of having a national airline, is undertaking a multi-year restructuring of the airline. ”The restructuring plan aims to enable Kenya Airways’ adaptation to the challenges facing the aviation industry in the post- Covid pandemic environment, just as the East African carrier will be required to trim down its network, rationalise frequencies of flights, operate a smaller fleet, and rationalise its staff complement,” the IMF says.

