Travel & Tourism

Kenya Airways, South African Airways partnership to take off in 2023

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

The partnership between Kenya Airways and South African Airways is expected to start in 2023. President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya made this known recently, saying both airlines will partner to form Pan-African Airline. This development was contained in his New Year as he said the move will enable continental reach and global coverage, as reported by African Travel Times Magazine.

“To boost tourism, trade, and social engagement; and to bolster continental integration; our national carrier Kenya Airways will join hands with our partners in South Africa to establish a Pan-African Airline,” he said. Both national carriers have struggled through the years, with SAA which have been off the skyline for about a year making a returning to operations on September 23, 2021. On November 24, Kenya Airways and South African Airways signed a strategic partnership framework in South Africa, in a move that would see the two carriers eventually form a Pan-African carrier. The signing happened on the back of an official visit by President Uhuru to South Africa. The joint airline is expected to begin operations in 2023.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Jordan Tourism Board woos Nigerians with road show

Posted on Author Reporter

  Andrew Iro Okungbowa With over 2, 500 Nigerian pilgrims recorded recently by Jordan through the Nigerian Christians Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), a three-man team from the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) has embarked on a travel road show in the country, attempting to attract more Nigerians to the Middle East country, with the promise of safe […]
Travel & Tourism

Oguntoye twins named ambassadors of Aje Oodua Worldwide

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The Iyalaje Oodua, Princess (Dr.) Toyin Kolade, has named the most famous twins in African tourism, Ambassadors Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye as ambassadors of Aje Oodua Worldwide. Kolade, who is a celebrated business tycoon and philanthropist, disclosed this at a recent event held in Lead City University, Ibadan. She said the Oguntoye Twins will be […]
Travel & Tourism

Cortisol or working in the wrong place can kill you

Posted on Author Ronald Stilting

Human chemistry is fascinating and has a bigger impact on how we work, feel and experience life than most of us are aware. It goes as far as that being unhappy and feeling threatened and unsafe will trigger chemical reactions in your body that will affect your daily life and organism and can -ultimately- KILL […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica