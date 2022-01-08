Kenya Airways, South African Airways partnership to take off in 2023

The partnership between Kenya Airways and South African Airways is expected to start in 2023. President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya made this known recently, saying both airlines will partner to form Pan-African Airline. This development was contained in his New Year as he said the move will enable continental reach and global coverage, as reported by African Travel Times Magazine.

“To boost tourism, trade, and social engagement; and to bolster continental integration; our national carrier Kenya Airways will join hands with our partners in South Africa to establish a Pan-African Airline,” he said. Both national carriers have struggled through the years, with SAA which have been off the skyline for about a year making a returning to operations on September 23, 2021. On November 24, Kenya Airways and South African Airways signed a strategic partnership framework in South Africa, in a move that would see the two carriers eventually form a Pan-African carrier. The signing happened on the back of an official visit by President Uhuru to South Africa. The joint airline is expected to begin operations in 2023.

