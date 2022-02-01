Kenya Airways to resume daily flight

Kenya’s national carrier, Kenya Airways, has concluded plans to resume daily flights to Dubai effective Monday, January 31, 2022.

This follows the ease of travel restrictions that had been issued by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) on flights from Kenya and other African nations.

The 12 countries from where transit passengers too will be allowed into the UAE include Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

In addition, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) added that starting at 2.30 pm on Saturday, January 29.

It has also updated the entry measures for travellers coming in from three other African countries: Uganda, Ghana and Rwanda.

Kenya Airways, in a statement made available to New Telegraph, said travellers would be free to re-book their flights with all penalties waived.

According to the East African airline, “the lifting of the travel ban into and out of Dubai takes effect from January 29, 2022, 14:30hrs Dubai time. It will impact passengers travelling from Kenya, Congo Brazzaville, Congo DRC, Botswana,

Ethiopia, Eswatini, Ghana, Guinea, Lesotho, Liberia, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe.”

It noted that travellers are expected to present a valid negative COVID-19 test based on a molecular diagnostic test, issued within 48 hours of sample collection, from an approved health service provider, using a QR code system.

Additionally, passengers would undergo a PCR test upon arrival in Dubai and self-quarantine until a negative test is released.

For travellers whose tests will turn out to be positive, they will be required to follow guidelines issued by the Health Authority in UAE.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...