Kenya Election: Supreme Court confirms Ruto’s victory

Kenya’s Supreme Court has ruled that William Ruto was properly elected president, dismissing several petitions seeking to annul the result of the August 9 election.

His rival, Raila Odinga, and others had alleged there had been massive fraud. But in a scathing ruling, the judges said some of the petitioners had falsified evidence. Ruto garnered 50.5% of the vote in the closely fought election against 48.8% for Odinga.

The 55-year-old will be sworn in as the country’s fifth president next week, reports the BBC. Following the ruling, Ruto said he would extend a hand of friendship to his political opponents, and praised the judiciary and the electoral commission for upholding the “will of the people”.

 

